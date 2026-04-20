Iran says 95% of airport infrastructure still intact

Some 95 percent of Iran's airport infrastructure is intact and operational, the Fars news agency notes, Report informs.

Quoting the secretary of the Association of Airlines, Fars said, at most, about 20 of the country's aircraft have suffered serious damage.

The update comes as Iran prepares to reopen its airspace to commercial flights.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.