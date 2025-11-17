Iran's Foreign Ministry: Tehran will not resume nuclear talks

Iran has announced that it will no longer discuss issues related to its nuclear program with the E3 group of the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, following their attempt to trigger the UN Security Council's snapback mechanism, which restores previously lifted sanctions, Report informs.

Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told Russia's TASS news agency that Tehran considers the European move a violation of international law. He stressed that while relations with European countries will continue, nuclear-related dialogue with them is suspended. Khatibzadeh added that Germany is not a UN Security Council member and therefore, in Iran's view, has no standing in the snapback process.

He reiterated that negotiations with the United States form a separate track and are unaffected by this decision.

On 28 September, the European Union announced the immediate reinstatement of all nuclear-related sanctions and restrictive measures against Iran, following the UN Security Council's decision to reimpose measures previously lifted under Resolution 2231.