Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Iran's Foreign Ministry: Tehran will not resume nuclear talks

    Region
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 09:07
    Iran's Foreign Ministry: Tehran will not resume nuclear talks

    Iran has announced that it will no longer discuss issues related to its nuclear program with the E3 group of the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, following their attempt to trigger the UN Security Council's snapback mechanism, which restores previously lifted sanctions, Report informs.

    Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told Russia's TASS news agency that Tehran considers the European move a violation of international law. He stressed that while relations with European countries will continue, nuclear-related dialogue with them is suspended. Khatibzadeh added that Germany is not a UN Security Council member and therefore, in Iran's view, has no standing in the snapback process.

    He reiterated that negotiations with the United States form a separate track and are unaffected by this decision.

    On 28 September, the European Union announced the immediate reinstatement of all nuclear-related sanctions and restrictive measures against Iran, following the UN Security Council's decision to reimpose measures previously lifted under Resolution 2231.

    Saeed Khatibzadeh nuclear talks United Kingdom France Germany Iran
    МИД Ирана: Тегеран не будет возобновлять переговоры по ядерной программе

    Latest News

    09:27

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on National Revival Day

    Domestic policy
    09:24

    First-ever World Telecommunication Development Conference in CIS opens in Baku

    ICT
    09:14

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:10

    Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of National Revival Day

    Domestic policy
    09:08

    Norway book World Cup spot and force Italy into playoffs

    Football
    09:07

    Iran's Foreign Ministry: Tehran will not resume nuclear talks

    Region
    08:52

    Three killed, 10 wounded in Russian missile strike on Kharkiv region, Ukraine says

    Other countries
    08:45

    Azerbaijani judoka wins historic silver for his country at 2025 Tokyo Deaflympics

    Individual sports
    08:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter claims bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games

    Individual sports
    All News Feed