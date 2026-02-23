Iran receives 'encouraging signals' at talks with US in Geneva — president

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Region
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 09:00
    Iran and the US exchanged specific proposals on resolving differences over Iran's nuclear program during indirect talks in Geneva, with the republic noting some "encouraging signals," according to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Report informs.

    "Iran is committed to peace and stability in the region. Recent negotiations involved the exchange of practical proposals and yielded encouraging signals," Pezeshkian wrote on X.

    However, he stressed that Tehran continues "to closely monitor US actions and has made all necessary preparations for any potential scenario."

    Masoud Pezeshkian Iran United States
    Pezeşkian: İran Cenevrədə ABŞ ilə danışıqlardan sonra ümidverici siqnallar alıb
    Пезешкиан: Иран получил обнадеживающие сигналы после переговоров с США в Женеве

