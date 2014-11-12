​Iran presents new radar system Sepehr

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iran presented and successfully tested the Sepehr (Sky) a new long-range radar system of their own production, capable of detecting various targets at a range of more than 2,500 kilometers, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Sepehr radar system has a range of more than 2,500 kilometers. It is able to identify targets that use stealth technology, as well as microdrones at low, medium and high altitudes. Furthermore it easily identifies and tracks ballistic, semi ballistic (operated in a certain area) and cruise missiles", the Brigadier Genral of the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base Shah Rukh Shahram said.

According to him, the new radar has successfully passed the last test in the morning on Tuesday.

Last year, Iran presented Asr (Epoch) radar, sea-based, able to track about 100 targets simultaneously, and also block radio interference used to suppress radar. It was reported that Asr is capable of detecting air objects including cruise missiles and ground targets, the linear size of which reaches four meters.