Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss regional developments

The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan held a telephone conversation to discuss bilateral relations as well as recent regional and international developments, Report informs via Nournews.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke by phone regarding the latest status of relations between the two neighboring countries.

Araghchi stressed the significance of longstanding friendly relations between the two Muslim neighbors and reaffirmed Iran's determination to expand cooperation across various fields.

He also expressed concern over the situation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, underscoring the need for sustained dialogue between the two sides with the help of influential regional countries to reduce tensions and resolve differences. Araghchi reiterated Iran's readiness to provide any assistance to help achieve this goal.

Pakistan's foreign minister, for his part, briefed Araghchi on the latest situation and the outcomes of recent negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan following recent developments, highlighting the importance of preserving peace and stability in the region.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations on these matters.