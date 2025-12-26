$400k shipment of live lobsters hijacked en route to Midwest Costco locations in US

A $400,000 shipment of lobsters headed for Costco locations in Illinois and Minnesota was hijacked before arriving at its delivery points, Report informs referring to Fox Business.

Dylan Rexing, CEO of Indiana-based logistics business Rexing Companies, said the shipment was picked up in Taunton, Mass., but never reached its destination, WFLD noted. Rexing told the outlet that the heist appeared to be part of an organized ring of cargo thieves targeting high-value products.

"This is a huge issue across the country," Rexing told WFLD. "It directly impacts businesses and contributes to higher prices for consumers."

The FBI is investigating the lobster shipment theft. No arrests have been announced.