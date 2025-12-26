$400k shipment of live lobsters hijacked en route to Midwest Costco locations in US
Other countries
- 26 December, 2025
- 08:53
A $400,000 shipment of lobsters headed for Costco locations in Illinois and Minnesota was hijacked before arriving at its delivery points, Report informs referring to Fox Business.
Dylan Rexing, CEO of Indiana-based logistics business Rexing Companies, said the shipment was picked up in Taunton, Mass., but never reached its destination, WFLD noted. Rexing told the outlet that the heist appeared to be part of an organized ring of cargo thieves targeting high-value products.
"This is a huge issue across the country," Rexing told WFLD. "It directly impacts businesses and contributes to higher prices for consumers."
The FBI is investigating the lobster shipment theft. No arrests have been announced.
Latest News
10:31
Anaclaudia Rossbach: WUF13 in Baku to strengthen UN-Habitat's presence in region - INTERVIEWInfrastructure
10:24
Gold prices reach new all-time highFinance
10:08
Georgian PM hopes calm politics in 2026Region
09:55
Heavy rain storms in California leave three deadOther countries
09:35
Japan okays record defence budget amid rising tensions with ChinaOther countries
09:24
Ukraine extends ban on Russian goods imports for yearOther countries
09:18
CBA currency exchange rates (26.12.2025)Finance
09:05
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (26.12.2025)Finance
08:53