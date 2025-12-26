Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    US ready to facilitate peace talks between Cambodia, Thailand — Rubio

    Other countries
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 08:43
    US ready to facilitate peace talks between Cambodia, Thailand — Rubio

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a telephone conversation with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, stated that Washington is ready to facilitate dialogue between Phnom Penh and Bangkok regarding a cessation of hostilities, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a written statement, Report informs.

    According to him, Rubio spoke with Hun Manet to "express concern about the ongoing violence between Cambodia and Thailand." The US Secretary of State "reiterated [US] President [Donald] Trump's desire for peace and the need to fully implement the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords."

    "Secretary Rubio further reaffirmed that the United States is prepared to facilitate discussions to ensure peace and stability between Cambodia and Thailand," Pigott added.

    Marco Rubio Thailand-Cambodia United States
    Rubio: ABŞ Kamboca - Tailand danışıqlarına yardım etməyə hazırdır
    Рубио заявил о готовности США содействовать переговорам Камбоджи и Таиланда

    Latest News

    08:53

    $400k shipment of live lobsters hijacked en route to Midwest Costco locations in US

    Other countries
    08:43

    US ready to facilitate peace talks between Cambodia, Thailand — Rubio

    Other countries
    08:36

    Arms supplies to Taiwan to bring US no closer to its goals — Chinese embassy

    Other countries
    08:25

    US forces conduct strike against IS militants in Nigeria — Trump

    Other countries
    08:19

    British police to request data from FBI on possible crimes by former Prince Andrew

    Other countries
    08:11

    Trump threatens Democrats with 'last Christmas' in light of Epstein case

    Other countries
    08:02

    Silver price hits record high

    Finance
    20:53

    Commander of Internal Troops to be appointed by President of Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    20:31

    Kobakhidze: USAID funded projects contrary to Georgia's interests

    Region
    All News Feed