US ready to facilitate peace talks between Cambodia, Thailand — Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a telephone conversation with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, stated that Washington is ready to facilitate dialogue between Phnom Penh and Bangkok regarding a cessation of hostilities, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a written statement, Report informs.

According to him, Rubio spoke with Hun Manet to "express concern about the ongoing violence between Cambodia and Thailand." The US Secretary of State "reiterated [US] President [Donald] Trump's desire for peace and the need to fully implement the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords."

"Secretary Rubio further reaffirmed that the United States is prepared to facilitate discussions to ensure peace and stability between Cambodia and Thailand," Pigott added.