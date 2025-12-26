Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (26.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 09:05
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.31

    0.07

    - 12.33

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.43

    0.08

    - 13.29

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,539.50

    36.70

    1,898.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,731.16

    0.00

    6,186.94

    S&P 500

    6,932.05

    0.00

    1,050.42

    Nasdaq

    23,613.31

    0.00

    4,302.52

    Nikkei

    50,872.68

    556.87

    10,978.14

    Dax

    24,340.06

    0.00

    4,430.92

    FTSE 100

    9,870.68

    0.00

    1,697.66

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,103.58

    0.00

    722.84

    Shanghai Composite

    3,952.09

    - 0.41

    600.33

    Bist 100

    11,336.18

    - 3.92

    1,505.62

    RTS

    1,097.79

    5.36

    204.57

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1784

    0.0008

    0.1430

    USD/GBP

    1.3503

    - 0.0012

    0.0987

    JPY/USD

    156.1600

    0.4200

    - 1.0400

    RUB/USD

    77.4958

    - 1.5282

    - 36.0242

    TRY/USD

    42.8735

    0.0289

    7.5135

    CNY/USD

    7.0083

    0.0020

    - 0.2917
