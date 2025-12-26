Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (26.12.2025)
Finance
- 26 December, 2025
- 09:05
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.31
|
0.07
|
- 12.33
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.43
|
0.08
|
- 13.29
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,539.50
|
36.70
|
1,898.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,731.16
|
0.00
|
6,186.94
|
S&P 500
|
6,932.05
|
0.00
|
1,050.42
|
Nasdaq
|
23,613.31
|
0.00
|
4,302.52
|
Nikkei
|
50,872.68
|
556.87
|
10,978.14
|
Dax
|
24,340.06
|
0.00
|
4,430.92
|
FTSE 100
|
9,870.68
|
0.00
|
1,697.66
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,103.58
|
0.00
|
722.84
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,952.09
|
- 0.41
|
600.33
|
Bist 100
|
11,336.18
|
- 3.92
|
1,505.62
|
RTS
|
1,097.79
|
5.36
|
204.57
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1784
|
0.0008
|
0.1430
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3503
|
- 0.0012
|
0.0987
|
JPY/USD
|
156.1600
|
0.4200
|
- 1.0400
|
RUB/USD
|
77.4958
|
- 1.5282
|
- 36.0242
|
TRY/USD
|
42.8735
|
0.0289
|
7.5135
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0083
|
0.0020
|
- 0.2917
