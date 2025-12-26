US forces conduct strike against IS militants in Nigeria — Trump

US forces conducted a strike against militants of the terrorist group "Islamic State" on the territory of Nigeria, US President Donald Trump announced, Report informs.

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries," wrote the head of the Washington administration on the Truth Social network.

"I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was," Trump added.

"The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing," he asserted. The American leader assured that he "will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper." He wished Merry Christmas to "dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues."

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth expressed gratitude to the Nigerian authorities on social media X, stating he was "grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation." Addressing the possibility of new strikes against ISIS militants, he noted, "more to come," but did not provide details. In turn, the US Africa Command reported on social media X that the operation was conducted "at the request of Nigerian authorities in Soboto State killing multiple ISIS terrorists."