Death toll from ferry sinking in northern Sudan rises to 21
Other countries
- 12 February, 2026
- 13:44
The death toll from the ferry accident in River Nile State of northern Sudan has climbed to at least 21, local authorities announced on Thursday, Report informs via Xinhua.
13:44