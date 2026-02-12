Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Death toll from ferry sinking in northern Sudan rises to 21

    12 February, 2026
    Death toll from ferry sinking in northern Sudan rises to 21

    The death toll from the ferry accident in River Nile State of northern Sudan has climbed to at least 21, local authorities announced on Thursday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    Sudanda qayığın batması nəticəsində azı 21 nəfər ölüb
    По меньшей мере 21 человек погиб при крушении лодки в Судане

