    Other countries
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 08:11
    US President Donald Trump has threatened members of the Democratic Party, stating that the current Christmas might be their last one in light of the publication of files related to the case of US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of child molestation, Report informs.

    "Now the same losers are at it again, only this time so many of their friends, mostly innocent, will be badly hurt and reputationally tarnished. But sadly, that's the way it is in the World of Corrupt Democrat Politics!!! Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas!" he wrote on his page on the Truth Social network.

    The US leader also noted that Democrats will "have a lot of explaining to do" when their involvement in the Epstein scandal becomes known, and that claims about Trump's participation in the financier's crimes will turn out to be false.

    Tramp Epşteyn işindəki demokratların adlarını açıqlamaq niyyətindədir
    Трамп заявил о намерении обнародовать имена демократов по делу Эпштейна

