Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Iran, Oman agree on safe navigation route through Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 10:22
    Iran, Oman agree on safe navigation route through Strait of Hormuz

    Iran and Oman have agreed on establishing a safe navigation route through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

    According to Report, citing Tasnim, Baghaei said that despite some negotiations with the United States, the war was continuing.

    "Our conditions formed the basis of the negotiations, and America violated them. Under these circumstances, it is impossible to speak about the end of the war," the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

    Baghaei said attempts by some media figures to portray Iran as responsible for violating the agreement were unfair to the Iranian people.

    "We are talking about America - a country that has consistently failed to keep its word over the years. Blaming ourselves is one of the signs of the enemy's cognitive warfare. Some things are so obvious that they do not need to be stated," he said.

    Strait of Hormuz Esmaeil Baghaei Oman
    İran və Oman Hörmüzdə təhlükəsiz marşrutla bağlı razılığa gəlib
    Иран и Оман договорились определить безопасный маршрут движения в Ормузском проливе

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