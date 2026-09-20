Iran, Oman agree on safe navigation route through Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Oman have agreed on establishing a safe navigation route through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

According to Report, citing Tasnim, Baghaei said that despite some negotiations with the United States, the war was continuing.

"Our conditions formed the basis of the negotiations, and America violated them. Under these circumstances, it is impossible to speak about the end of the war," the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Baghaei said attempts by some media figures to portray Iran as responsible for violating the agreement were unfair to the Iranian people.

"We are talking about America - a country that has consistently failed to keep its word over the years. Blaming ourselves is one of the signs of the enemy's cognitive warfare. Some things are so obvious that they do not need to be stated," he said.