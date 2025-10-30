Iran appoints new ambassadors to Armenia, Georgia
- 30 October, 2025
- 17:46
Iran has appointed Khalil Shirgholami and Ali Mojani as its new ambassadors to Armenia and Georgia, respectively, Report informs via IRNA.
The appointments were announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a meeting focused on economic affairs in the country's East Azerbaijan province.
