    Indonesian president to visit Russia on Dec. 10

    Region
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 14:23
    Indonesian president to visit Russia on Dec. 10

    On December 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with his Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto, according to the Kremlin's press service, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

    During the meeting, the two presidents will discuss the development of interstate relations and international issues.

    İndoneziya Prezidenti sabah Rusiyaya səfər edəcək
    Президенты РФ и Индонезии 10 декабря проведут переговоры в Москве

