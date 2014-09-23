Head of Federal Migration Service: almost 1 million foreigners denied entry to Russia

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ To almost 1 million foreigners banned entry into Russia for violating the country’s legislation. Report informs, referring to ITAR-TASS, FMS Director Konstantin Romodanovsky said to journalists today.

“As of today, more than 990 thousand foreign nationals have been banned from entering the country,” Romodanovsky said.

Most of these foreigners come from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), including Uzbekistan (40%), Tajikistan (up to 20%), Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, the official said.

According to him, the system gives effective results. “This year, we have significantly reduced the massive entry from Central Asia states. This entry ban has proven as an efficient measure to prevent illegal migration and unauthorized labor activity,” said FMS Director.