The initialling of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington in 2025 has strengthened Yerevan's ability to withstand challenges and conflicts in the region, Armenia's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said, Report informs informs via Armenian media.

Grigoryan made the remarks at the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece.

He said Armenia was actively working to establish lasting peace amid the negative impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East conflicts on the South Caucasus.

"Yerevan has come close to signing a peace agreement with Baku. The Washington Peace Declaration signed with Azerbaijan brought real peace to our region. It also increased our ability to deal with the difficulties created by regional conflicts that affect us negatively," Grigoryan said.

He also said economic cooperation between Armenia and Azerbaijan has helped stabilise the situation on the country's energy market despite the rise in global oil prices caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.