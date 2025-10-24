German economy minister arrives in Kyiv

German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche arrived in Kyiv on Friday, highlighting Berlin's efforts to help Ukraine repair its energy infrastructure after recent Russian attacks severely damaged the power grid, Report informs via Reuters.

"Ukraine is facing its fourth winter at war, and right now Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's energy supply, massively endangering electricity and heat provision in the winter," Reiche said in Kyiv, where she arrived with a business delegation.

Reiche's visit comes as Ukraine faces mounting energy challenges, including prolonged outages at key facilities such as the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Urgent assistance is needed for reconstruction and to safeguard the energy supply, Reiche said, pledging to explore on her trip how Germany can provide more concrete and better support in this area.