Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    German economy minister arrives in Kyiv

    Region
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 12:07
    German economy minister arrives in Kyiv

    German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche arrived in Kyiv on Friday, highlighting Berlin's efforts to help Ukraine repair its energy infrastructure after recent Russian attacks severely damaged the power grid, Report informs via Reuters.

    "Ukraine is facing its fourth winter at war, and right now Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's energy supply, massively endangering electricity and heat provision in the winter," Reiche said in Kyiv, where she arrived with a business delegation.

    Reiche's visit comes as Ukraine faces mounting energy challenges, including prolonged outages at key facilities such as the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Urgent assistance is needed for reconstruction and to safeguard the energy supply, Reiche said, pledging to explore on her trip how Germany can provide more concrete and better support in this area.

    Germany Ukraine economy
    Almaniyalı nazir Ukraynada səfərdədir
    Германия направит на восстановление Украины €30 млн - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    13:34

    Spheres for expanding economic ties between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan revealed

    Business
    13:33

    Azerbaijani Parliament approves compulsory health insurance for foreign inmates

    Milli Majlis
    13:32
    Photo

    Over 500,000 tourists visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur in summer

    Karabakh
    13:31

    KOBIA: Azerbaijan's SMEs face challenges in digitalization and AI adoption

    Business
    13:29

    Azerbaijan proposes startup platform for Turkic states

    ICT
    13:27

    Malaguti: Arbitration centers must work closely with judicial system

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    Turkish Deputy Minister: AI will pose no threat to humans if used properly

    Foreign policy
    13:23

    Supreme Court: Baku Arbitration Centre to contribute to strengthening rule of law

    Foreign policy
    13:21
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates 61 more residents to Seyidbayli village

    Karabakh
    All News Feed