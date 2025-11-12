Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Georgian president extends condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over plane crash

    Region
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 01:36
    Georgian president extends condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over plane crash

    President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili has sent condolences to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following the plane crash, Report informs.

    Mikheil Kavelashvili wrote on X that the horrific tragedy has brought great sorrow to Georgia.

    "In these painful and difficult moments, we express our unwavering solidarity with the people of Türkiye," Kavelashvili wrote.

    Mikheil Kavelashvili aircraft crash Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    Gürcüstan Prezidenti Ərdoğana başsağlığı verib

    Latest News

    02:22

    Erdogan discusses search and rescue operations at crash site with Kobakhidze

    Region
    02:17

    Military aircraft that killed hundreds: Statistics on C-130 crashes

    Other countries
    02:04

    Turkish defense minister discusses plane crash with Azerbaijani, Georgian counterparts

    Foreign policy
    01:58

    NATO secretary general extends condolences to Türkiye over plane crash

    Other countries
    01:54

    Burhanettin Duran: Thorough investigation being conducted into cause of plane crash in Georgia

    Region
    01:50

    OTS secretary general expressed condolences to Türkiye regarding aircraft crash

    Region
    01:44

    Mission: Glad with positive development of Azerbaijan-NATO partnership

    Foreign policy
    01:36

    Georgian president extends condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over plane crash

    Region
    01:32
    Video

    Georgian Internal Ministry cordons off site of Turkish military aircraft crash

    Region
    All News Feed