Georgian president extends condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over plane crash
Region
- 12 November, 2025
- 01:36
President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili has sent condolences to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following the plane crash, Report informs.
Mikheil Kavelashvili wrote on X that the horrific tragedy has brought great sorrow to Georgia.
"In these painful and difficult moments, we express our unwavering solidarity with the people of Türkiye," Kavelashvili wrote.
