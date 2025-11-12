Georgian president extends condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over plane crash

President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili has sent condolences to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following the plane crash, Report informs.

Mikheil Kavelashvili wrote on X that the horrific tragedy has brought great sorrow to Georgia.

"In these painful and difficult moments, we express our unwavering solidarity with the people of Türkiye," Kavelashvili wrote.