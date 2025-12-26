Georgian PM hopes calm politics in 2026

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has expressed hope that 2026 will be a politically calm year for the country, Report informs.

"I believe that in the future, including the coming years, domestic politics will remain calm. We are not planning any elections. The opposition has become extremely weak. We have our own agenda, which envisages fundamental changes in the content of our democratic system," the Prime Minister said in an interview with Imedi TV.

Kobakhidze noted that the decision of Georgia's Constitutional Court regarding the claim to ban the activities of former president Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement party, as well as the Coalition for Change and Strong Georgia political groups, will play an important role in further developing the country's democratic system.

The claim was filed by the ruling Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia party in October 2025.