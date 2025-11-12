Georgian Internal Ministry cordons off site of Turkish military aircraft crash
Region
- 12 November, 2025
- 01:32
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has cordoned off the area in the Sighnaghi municipality where the Turkish military aircraft crashed.
As Report's correspondent in Georgia says, search and rescue operations in the area are continuing.
Police posts have been established at several points, and local and foreign reporters are not allowed to approach the crash site.
