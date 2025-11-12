Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Georgian Internal Ministry cordons off site of Turkish military aircraft crash

    Region
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 01:32
    Georgian Internal Ministry cordons off site of Turkish military aircraft crash

    The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has cordoned off the area in the Sighnaghi municipality where the Turkish military aircraft crashed.

    As Report's correspondent in Georgia says, search and rescue operations in the area are continuing.

    Police posts have been established at several points, and local and foreign reporters are not allowed to approach the crash site.

