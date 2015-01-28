​Georgian FM to take part at the conference of the US Atlantic Council

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Tamara Beruchashvili went to the first working visit to the United States on January 28, where she will hold a series of high-level meetings, Report informs citing Gruziya-Online.

During the visit of Mrs. Beruchashvili, which will last up to February 4, it is scheduled to hold meetings with the US Vice President Joe Biden, as well as representatives of the executive and legislative authorities of the United States.

Georgian Foreign Minister is also to speak at the conference of the Atlantic Council "Transatlantic Strategy for Eastern Europe" on January 30 and take part in the debate, scheduled at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). She is also to meet with representatives of leading US research centers and journalists.

It is also planned to consider security issues in Europe, Georgian-Russian relations, the transatlantic partnership and NATO enlargement and Europe.