Georgian finance minister calls for stronger regional cooperation to boost Middle Corridor
- 19 October, 2025
- 14:14
Further cooperation between the South Caucasus and Central Asian countries, as well as continued support from international financial institutions, is essential to make the Middle Corridor an efficient and sustainable route, Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili said, Report informs.
According to the minister, completing the final sections of highways along the Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye borders is crucial for improving regional transport connectivity.
He added that Georgia and Azerbaijan are working on establishing joint border checkpoints based on the one-stop principle.
