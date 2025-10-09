Georgian Defense Minister: Main mission is to preserve regional stability through joint efforts

The South Caucasus, which serves as a bridge between Europe and Asia, has historically been a geostrategic region, Georgian Minister of Defense Irakli Chikovani said, Report, informs via Anadolu Agency.

Speaking during a press conference in Ankara alongside his Azerbaijani and Turkish counterparts Zakir Hasanov and Yasar Guler, repectively, he noted that in this context, cooperation among our countries is extremely important.

Chikovani emphasized that the core mission of the three countries is to safeguard regional stability through joint efforts and to achieve resolution by adhering to the principles of international law:

"These strategic-level visits, joint exercises, trilateral training programs, and meetings involving military experts are major opportunities. Trilateral exercises are very important for us, and today"s trilateral meetings were held at a very high level. I am confident that these strategic ties will continue successfully."