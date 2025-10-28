Georgian, Armenian parliamentarians discuss peace process in region

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili met with Sisak Gabrielyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport of the Armenian Parliament, along with committee members, Report informs, referring to the Georgian parliament.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral relations as well as developments in the South Caucasus region. It was highlighted that ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region would create significant economic and social opportunities for all three countries-Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

Shalva Papuashvili emphasized that Georgia has consistently supported the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and that recent developments offer a key opportunity to enter a new phase of regional progress.