    Georgia to raise salaries of police, military by 10% in 2026

    Region
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 14:58
    Georgia to raise salaries of police, military by 10% in 2026

    The Georgian government plans a 10% salary increase for police and military personnel in its 2026 state budget.

    According to Report, the Georgian Parliament's Defense and Security Committee has endorsed the draft budget containing the pay raise.

    Over 3.5 billion lari ($1.29 billion) will be allocated to the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and State Security Service next year.

    Specifically, the Defense Ministry will receive 1.8 billion lari ($661.9 million), the Interior Ministry 1.47 billion lari ($540.6, and the State Security Service 265 million ($97.4 million).

    Committee chairman Aleksandre Tabatadze welcomed the government's initiative, praising the professionalism of security personnel. He also recommended allocating additional funds to upgrade the technical infrastructure of the State Security Service.

    Gürcüstanda polis və hərbçilərin maaşı 10 % artacaq
    В Грузии планируют повысить зарплаты полицейских и военных на 10%

