Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Georgia stands to gain from stronger ties with China, Azerbaijan and Türkiye, politician says

    Region
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 12:13
    Georgia stands to gain from stronger ties with China, Azerbaijan and Türkiye, politician says

    Georgia's long-term interests are served by deepening cooperation with China and strengthening strategic ties with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Davit Kartvelishvili, a member of Georgia's People's Power party, said, according to Report's Georgia bureau.

    Kartvelishvili said Chinese Vice President Han Zheng's visit to Georgia had raised the country's regional and economic profile. He described Georgia as a key link in the Middle Corridor, which connects Asia and Europe via Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, and the South Caucasus.

    He said regional partnerships and transport links involving Azerbaijan strengthened Georgia's strategic position. The country's Black Sea ports, rail and road networks, and the planned deepwater port at Anaklia could help turn Georgia into a major East–West transport hub, he added.

    Kartvelishvili also pointed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's planned November 8 visit to Azerbaijan, saying closer ties between the two countries were important for stability and economic development in the South Caucasus.

    He said the timing of China's high-level engagement with Georgia and Türkiye's with Azerbaijan underscored the South Caucasus's growing importance to global trade and transport routes.

    Regional cooperation Georgia China
    Kartvelişvili: Çinlə əməkdaşlıqla yanaşı, Azərbaycan və Türkiyə ilə strateji əlaqələri gücləndirmək vacibdir
    Картвелишвили: Укрепление связей с Азербайджаном и Турцией отвечает интересам Грузии
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