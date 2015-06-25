Georgia requests Azerbaijan for assistance in search of missing persons

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian rescuers have started searches of three people missing in the floods, Report informs referring to the Georgian media.

It is reported that the work will be carried out around the perimeter.Also, Georgian side appealed to Azerbaijan with a request for assistance in the search.

The devastating flood occurred in Tbilisi on the night of June 14.Objects in the gorge of the river Vere - zoo, the park "Mziuri" private shelter for dogs, houses, as well as central streets of the city were flooded, infrastructure was damaged.According to the latest official figures, 19 people were killed, three are missing, 457 left homeless, including 119 children.