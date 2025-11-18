Georgia launches construction of new Tbilisi International Airport

Georgia has begun construction of a new Tbilisi International Airport, a $1.25 billion project scheduled for completion in 2031, said the country's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, Report informs.

The minister emphasized the strategic importance of the new airport for the synchronized development of Georgia's aviation and tourism sectors. She noted that the project is based on extensive analysis and feasibility studies carried out with support from the Asian Development Bank. Forecasts for passenger, cargo and tourist flows through 2050 show that the existing airport will be unable to meet growing demand.

"Our goal is to ensure that Georgia can adequately handle the maximum possible passenger and tourist flow. The current airport's limited space cannot accommodate rising demand," Kvrivishvili said.

According to her, Georgia is currently experiencing a historic peak in aviation, with more than 70 airlines operating over 120 direct routes. Tourism revenues reached $3.6 billion in the first three quarters of 2025 alone.

Kvrivishvili added that the new airport is planned to open in 2031.