Geladze: All key fragments of Turkish Air Force plane that crashed in Georgia have been found

All key fragments necessary for the investigation of Türkiye's Lockheed C-130 Hercules military aircraft that crashed in Georgia on November 11 have been discovered, Report informs via Georgian media.

"All technical equipment and aircraft fragments important for the investigation have been found, and an expert examination is underway. More than 1,000 people - representatives of both the Georgian and Turkish sides - took part in the search and rescue operations," Georgia"s Minister of Internal Affairs, Gela Geladze, said.

Earlier, Turkish media reported that the recovered fragments would be transported to the province of Kayseri.