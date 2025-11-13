Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Geladze: All key fragments of Turkish Air Force plane that crashed in Georgia have been found

    Region
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 14:58
    Geladze: All key fragments of Turkish Air Force plane that crashed in Georgia have been found

    All key fragments necessary for the investigation of Türkiye's Lockheed C-130 Hercules military aircraft that crashed in Georgia on November 11 have been discovered, Report informs via Georgian media.

    "All technical equipment and aircraft fragments important for the investigation have been found, and an expert examination is underway. More than 1,000 people - representatives of both the Georgian and Turkish sides - took part in the search and rescue operations," Georgia"s Minister of Internal Affairs, Gela Geladze, said.

    Earlier, Turkish media reported that the recovered fragments would be transported to the province of Kayseri.

    Gela Geladze Georgia Turkiye plane crash
    Gela Geladze: Türkiyənin Gürcüstanda qəzaya uğrayan təyyarəsinin bütün vacib fraqmentləri tapılıb
    Геладзе: Обнаружены все важные фрагменты упавшего в Грузии самолета ВВС Турции

    Latest News

    15:16

    Hikmat Hajiyev expresses condolences over death of journalist Emin Ibrahimov

    Media
    15:14

    Uzbekistan undertakes large-scale efforts to preserve cultural heritage

    Culture
    14:59

    Estonia to open 5 new embassies in 2026

    Other countries
    14:58

    Geladze: All key fragments of Turkish Air Force plane that crashed in Georgia have been found

    Region
    14:54

    Georgia crash: Turkish C-130 passed scheduled check a month earlier

    Region
    14:42
    Photo

    Office of US Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens in Baku – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    14:40

    Number of non-Islamic religious communities in Azerbaijan reaches 39

    Other
    14:36

    Azerbaijan allocates $16.4M for lending to women entrepreneurs over 10 months

    Business
    14:26

    Ramin Mammadov comments on opening of Baku Office of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church

    Religion
    All News Feed