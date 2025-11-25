Gas cylinder explosion in Iran's Yazd province kills eight

A gas cylinder explosion in a residential building in the Februye district of Meybod city, located in Iran's Yazd province, has left eight people dead and three injured, Report informs via IRNA.

Seyyed Mohammad Javad Mirjalili, head of the province's Emergency Management Department, stated that the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Preliminary findings indicate that the incident was caused by a gas leak from the cylinder.