French historian: We are not allowed to get acquainted with Armenian archive in US and France

Report informs referring to the agency Anadolu, it was declared by the French analyst at the Center for Eurasian Studies, historian Maxim Gauin.

"Turkey has done everything possible to normalize relations with Armenia. Now Armenia should do something and take certain steps. However, I think that Armenia does not want to normalize relations, because President Serzh Sargsyan addresses with territorial claims. This issue has become a matter of existence for Armenia", said the historian.

M.Gauin, a graduate of the Sorbonne University in France, notes the necessity to investigate the events of 1915 at an academic level. "When you want to get acquainted with the Armenian archives in the United States and France, either they claim it is impossible or leave the question unanswered". You don't face a similar problem in the Turkish archives. Acquainted with the Turkish archives at any time". You can view the Turkish archives at any time.

According to M.Gauin, events are tragic for both Muslims and Christians, "But if you associate them with "genocide" it will not be successful to move forward. Everyone knows that at the origins of the event there are such great powers like Russia".