France's air-traffic controllers strike today

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today French air-traffic controllers began 48-hour strike in protest.

Report informs referring to BBC. The controllers say the Single European Sky (SES) project will affect public safety and their working conditions.

Half of flights serving France's big cities have been cancelled. Report was informed by "Turkish Airline", the flights of Istanbul-Paris and Paris-Istanbul were cancelled.

"Anadolu" Agency said that the flights from Ataturk and Sabiha Gokcen Airport to French cities Paris and Nice were canceled these days.

According to information, London - Paris, Paris - Istanbul flights have been canceled.

"Azerbaijan Airlines" said to Report that the flights from Azerbaijan to France are carried out 4 times a week and the cancel of the flights is not expected these days.