Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Four dead, 13 injured after bus crashes into overpass in Türkiye

    Region
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 12:07
    Four dead, 13 injured after bus crashes into overpass in Türkiye

    Four people were killed and 13 others were injured in Türkiye as a private public bus crashed into an overpass, Report informs via Haberler.

    The accident occurred on the Ankara-Istanbul highway.

    Those injured were taken to nearby hospitals after the initial intervention by health teams.

    Turkiye Road accident Ankara-Istanbul highway
    Photo
    Ankarada avtobusun piyada keçidinə çırpılması nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı artıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    В результате аварии на автодороге Анкара - Стамбул погибли 4 человека, еще 13 пострадали

    Latest News

    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    18:48
    Photo

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    18:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in Kazakhstan

    Education and science
    18:14

    Azerbaijan permits export of cherry saplings to Uzbekistan

    AIC
    18:08
    Photo
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia delivered press statements - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    5 Killed in fire following traffic collision in Afghanistan's Baghlan

    Other countries
    17:56

    Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional tensions by phone

    Region
    17:37

    Crocus City Hall attack accomplice commits suicide in Moscow detention center

    Region
    17:23
    Photo

    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed