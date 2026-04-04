Four dead, 13 injured after bus crashes into overpass in Türkiye
Region
- 04 April, 2026
- 12:07
Four people were killed and 13 others were injured in Türkiye as a private public bus crashed into an overpass, Report informs via Haberler.
The accident occurred on the Ankara-Istanbul highway.
Those injured were taken to nearby hospitals after the initial intervention by health teams.
Latest News
18:54
Photo
Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban AliyevaForeign policy
18:48
Photo
3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so farDomestic policy
18:35
Photo
Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in KazakhstanEducation and science
18:14
Azerbaijan permits export of cherry saplings to UzbekistanAIC
18:08
Photo
Video
President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia delivered press statements - UPDATEDForeign policy
18:05
5 Killed in fire following traffic collision in Afghanistan's BaghlanOther countries
17:56
Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional tensions by phoneRegion
17:37
Crocus City Hall attack accomplice commits suicide in Moscow detention centerRegion
17:23
Photo