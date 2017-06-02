Former chief of operative group in Armenia detained for bribery

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ The former head of the “Hrazdan” Criminal-Executive Institution V.A. was detained on suspicion of demanding and accepting a large-scale bribe from the convict and his relatives.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, says press service of Special Investigation Service of Armenia.

According to report, V.A. demanded from the relatives of the prisoner A.M, who is serving a sentence in the “Hrazdan”Criminal-Executive Institution a bribe in large amounts for bringing the convicted person to economic work in the penitentiary institution, encouragement for diligent work conscientiously and for early release after creating mentioned grounds.

The fact is being investigated.