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    Azerbaijan promotes tourism investment opportunities at Doha forum

    Tourism
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 16:47
    Azerbaijan promotes tourism investment opportunities at Doha forum

    A delegation from Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency attended the ninth World Investment Forum in Doha, Qatar, on October 25–27.

    Report informs, citing the agency, that it was represented by Chief of Staff Kanan Aliyev and Zaur Bayramov, executive director of the Center for Management and Development of Tourism and Recreation Zones.

    Jointly organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the State of Qatar under the theme "Investing in the Future," the forum focused on sustainable development, promoting international investment and expanding cooperation opportunities.

    The delegation's participation aimed to showcase the investment potential of Azerbaijan's tourism sector, explore international cooperation opportunities within tourism and recreation zones, and strengthen ties with potential investors.

    Forum sessions addressed digital approaches to investment promotion, attracting investment into cultural and creative industries, the investment readiness of creative ecosystems, and cooperation for climate, nature and well-being. Discussions focused on access to financing and international markets, institutional cooperation, sustainable infrastructure development and economic opportunities for local communities.

    Meetings and exchanges during the forum explored potential cooperation in tourism, hospitality, wellness and recreation, as well as cultural and creative activities within Azerbaijan's tourism and recreation zones. Improving investor services, exchanging international experience, attracting private investment and developing infrastructure that supports environmental sustainability were discussed as potential areas of cooperation.

    The ninth World Investment Forum brings together representatives of government agencies, investors, business leaders and international financial institutions to discuss global investment amid geopolitical tensions, economic fragmentation and rapid technological change. Its program includes events and discussions on investment policy, investment in artificial intelligence, sustainable finance and business, climate and the environment, ocean conservation, investment promotion, special economic zones, entrepreneurship, tourism and culture.

    Azerbaijan promotes tourism investment opportunities at Doha forum
    Azerbaijan promotes tourism investment opportunities at Doha forum
    Azerbaijan promotes tourism investment opportunities at Doha forum
    Azerbaijan promotes tourism investment opportunities at Doha forum
    Azerbaijan promotes tourism investment opportunities at Doha forum
    Azerbaijan promotes tourism investment opportunities at Doha forum
    Azerbaijan promotes tourism investment opportunities at Doha forum
    Azerbaijan promotes tourism investment opportunities at Doha forum
    Azerbaijan promotes tourism investment opportunities at Doha forum

    State Tourism Agency tourism industry UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
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