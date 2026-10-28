Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Central Bank official warns against delays in cyber incident reporting

    ICT
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 17:05
    Central Bank official warns against delays in cyber incident reporting

    Failing to submit an initial cybersecurity incident notification to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan within the prescribed deadline constitutes a regulatory breach for financial institutions, said Abid Alasgarzada, deputy director of the bank's Information and Cybersecurity Department.

    Report informs that he was speaking at the 12th Investment and Sustainable Development in Microfinance Conference, organized by the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA) in Baku.

    He said reporting requirements set specific deadlines that organizations must observe.

    "An initial notification must be submitted within four hours. Detailed information is not expected in the initial report. It should simply explain what happened-in short, what we know, what we do not know and when we expect to have comprehensive information.

    "A detailed report must then be submitted within five days. These requirements are fixed," he said.

    Alasgarzada noted that submitting the initial notification on time is essential even if the full details of an incident remain unknown. Some organizations may consider notifying the Central Bank only after fully investigating its causes and consequences, but this approach breaches regulatory requirements.

    "An institution may mistakenly believe it should wait two days, gather all the information, establish what happened and why, and then provide the Central Bank with a comprehensive account. In fact, that approach itself violates the requirement. Even if all the details are not yet known, the institution must submit an initial notification on time," he emphasized.

    He added that using the designated communication channels is also essential. Organizations must comply with both reporting deadlines and the prescribed procedures for transmitting information.

    Cybercrimes (Cyber Fraud) Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA)
    Abid Ələsgərzadə: "Kibertəhlükəsizlik insidentləri barədə məlumatlar AMB-yə vaxtında verilməlidir"
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    17:39
    Adjara's culture minister proposes creating joint youth orchestra with Azerbaijan - Exclusive
    Foreign policy
    17:27
    Cross-sector information sharing key to preventing cyberattacks, official says
    ICT
    17:22
    Azerbaijan joins Makkah Convention on anti-corruption co-op among OIC states
    Foreign policy
    17:16
    European Commission approves €5.4B loan for Hungary under SAFE
    Foreign policy
    17:05
    Central Bank official warns against delays in cyber incident reporting
    ICT
    17:03
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, UAE sign military cooperation roadmap for 2027–2029
    Military
    17:00
    Photo
    Report Media School welcomes its 22nd group of trainees
    Media
    16:57
    Global crime cannot be fought by single state alone, Iranian ambassador says
    Foreign policy
    16:56
    Azerbaijani banks' net foreign assets rise 22.6% year-on-year
    Finance
    All News Feed