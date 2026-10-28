Azerbaijani banks' net foreign assets rise 22.6% year-on-year

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Azerbaijani banks' net foreign assets totaled 32.7848 billion manats ($19.29 billion) as of October 1 this year.

Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, that this represents an increase of 1% from September 1, 26.9% from the beginning of the year and 22.6% from October 1, 2025.

Banks' net domestic assets stood at 22.2233 billion manats ($13.07 billion), up 3.1% month-on-month but down 3.3% from the beginning of the year. The figure was 9.4% higher than on September 1 last year.

Azerbaijan has 21 operating banks with combined assets of 63.6217 billion manats ($37.42 billion).