Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan seeks to change paradigm in relations with EU - Interview

Azerbaijan is seeking to change European policymakers' approach to the South Caucasus so that the European Union views the country not only through the lens of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process but also as an independent regional player shaping the region's political and economic agenda, Farid Shafiyev, chairman of the Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism (AIR Center), said in an interview with Report on the sidelines of the first Azerbaijan–European Union Think Tank Forum in Brussels.

The forum, titled "Azerbaijan and the European Union: New Prospects," was jointly organised by the AIR Center and the Egmont Royal Institute for International Relations at the historic building of Belgium's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Experts from Azerbaijan and several European countries attended the event.

- Brussels has hosted the first Azerbaijan–EU Think Tank Forum. What was the Center's main objective in organising it?

- This is an important event because it marks the first time that think tanks from Azerbaijan and the European Union have held such a forum in Brussels. Our partner is the Egmont Institute, which works closely with Belgium's foreign policy community. Experts from Azerbaijan and various European countries are taking part, including Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic, Sweden, North Macedonia and Romania.

Our main goal is to discuss bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as regional developments. This year, senior European officials, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, visited Baku. This shows that contacts continue to develop despite the crisis in relations in 2023.

We want European experts and policymakers to better understand the situation in Azerbaijan, its position and its role in the region. This kind of dialogue allows us to discuss issues that matter to both sides.

- You have spoken about the need to change European policymakers' approach. What, in your view, needs to change in their perception of Azerbaijan?

- We want to change the established paradigm. For many years, discussions about the South Caucasus in Europe have often focused on Armenia, its interests and problems, and how relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan will develop.

We want European policymakers to also ask how they can develop relations directly with Azerbaijan and help the country address its challenges.

Azerbaijan is not just another country in the region. It is the strongest state in the South Caucasus that shapes the region's political and economic environment in most cases. Azerbaijan should be viewed as a middle power with its own interests and a significant role in broader regional developments.

That is the message we wanted to convey to the European participants at the forum. Azerbaijan has become an important country in a strategically significant region, and it is necessary to engage with it, develop relations and take its position into account when shaping European policy.

- What practical issues did you discuss with European experts at the forum?

- We covered a wide range of topics, including transport connectivity, energy and Azerbaijan's relations with other countries in the region. In particular, we discussed Azerbaijan's relations with Iran and Russia.

It is important for us that the discussion not be limited to the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process. The regional agenda is much broader and includes economic cooperation, transport routes, energy and security.

I believe this format should continue. The next forum could perhaps be held in Baku, with subsequent meetings organised in other European capitals. This would help maintain an ongoing dialogue and deepen mutual understanding between expert communities.

- You have also called for a change in the way the peace process is discussed. What, in your view, should European policymakers focus on?

For around 30 years, European discussions have often centred on the question of what would happen between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We want to change this approach and broaden the agenda by addressing Azerbaijan's own needs and how the country can be helped to tackle its challenges.

This includes the Great Return programme and the problem of landmines. These issues were also discussed at the forum.

At the same time, addressing Azerbaijan's challenges could help resolve some of the problems Armenia faces as well. Peace serves the interests of both countries. However, from our perspective, the initiative for the peace process came from Azerbaijan, and the Armenian side should now take practical steps.

- At the forum, some participants called for supporting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to ensure the peace process continues. Is Azerbaijan doing enough to support his efforts?

- Our policy is not built around any particular individual. We support peace and are ready to support anyone who takes practical steps towards peace and normalisation, whether it is Nikol Pashinyan or someone else.

For us, it is important to secure lasting peace that will not be jeopardised when Armenia's leadership changes. A legal framework must be established to prevent agreements reached from being revised in the future or the peace process from being undermined.

In this context, issues related to Armenia's constitution must also be resolved. The aim is to establish a solid foundation for lasting peace and the normalisation of relations.

- Another issue raised at the forum was Azerbaijan's relations with the European Parliament. Many Western experts who spoke stressed the need to maintain relations with it alongside other European institutions. How rational and pragmatic do you consider this approach?

Since the end of the war (the Second Karabakh War, ed.) the European Parliament has adopted 17 resolutions concerning Azerbaijan. This means that, on average, such documents have been adopted every three to four months. We consider this approach entirely inappropriate.

Some argue that European Parliament resolutions are non-binding recommendations and do not directly determine the European Union's foreign policy. However, this does not eliminate the existing problems in relations.

As we also heard here at the forum, Azerbaijan is not the only country facing difficulties in its dealings with the European Parliament. Other countries, including Türkiye, also have disagreements with the institution, but they do not sever contacts and continue to seek opportunities for engagement.

We came to Brussels not only to present our position but also to listen to the European side. We are ready for dialogue. If the approach changes, opportunities to restore relations could be considered.

At present, however, I see no signs that Azerbaijan's position on this issue is likely to change in the near future.

- What is the main message you would like European policymakers to take away from the forum?

We are trying to change European policymakers' perceptions and mindset. At the same time, we fully understand that Azerbaijan's future security and prosperity are linked to peace with Armenia. However, our relations with Europe and the international community should not be reduced solely to the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process.

Azerbaijan has its own interests, a regional role and a broad range of issues on which it wants to cooperate with European partners. This is precisely the understanding we are seeking to convey through meetings of this kind.