Report Media School welcomes its 22nd group of trainees

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Report Media School, operating within Global Media Group's Media Academy, has welcomed its 22nd group of trainees for a new training program.

Report informs that nine students selected from the applicants will produce news stories, interviews, field reports and investigative articles at the agency while learning the skills of journalism.

The program will place particular emphasis on news reporting.

Meeting with the students, Report News Agency Director Fuad Huseynaliyev described the training as an initial test for young journalists.

"The ability to deliver news promptly does not develop overnight. It takes time. Mastering this work will require considerable energy from you. I believe you will be able to overcome the challenges and acquire practical knowledge. I hope the training course at Report Media School will benefit you," he said.

Malaknaz Yusifova, senior manager in Global Management LLC's Human Resources Department, urged the students to take attendance seriously.

"Arriving on time and following the rules will help you gain a thorough understanding of the training program. Do not hesitate to ask questions. Every piece of knowledge you acquire will help lay the foundation for a successful career," she said.

Report Media School head and trainer Ismayil Rafigoglu shared his thoughts on the learning process.

"The group includes both journalism graduates and people qualified in other fields. Some are journalists pursuing master's degrees. We believe this will make for an interesting training experience," he said.

Report Media School, part of Report News Agency, has been providing training since 2018. It aims to train media professionals in Azerbaijan, introduce young journalists to contemporary trends in the global media, identify the potential of people interested in pursuing journalism, and develop their practical knowledge and skills. Dozens of young people have graduated from the school and now work at various media outlets across the country.

Report News Agency has been part of Global Media Group since 2021. The group's Media Academy is an educational platform offering extensive opportunities for young people seeking careers in modern media, providing students with quality education and practical experience.