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    Azerbaijan, UAE sign military cooperation roadmap for 2027–2029

    Military
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 17:03
    Azerbaijan, UAE sign military cooperation roadmap for 2027–2029

    Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a military cooperation roadmap for 2027–2029 following the second meeting of their Joint Military Cooperation Committee.

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, that Major General Elchin Abdullayev, chief of the International Military Cooperation Department, met with a delegation led by Brigadier General Jamal Ebrahim Mohamed Almarzooqi, director of the UAE Defense Ministry's Directorate of International Affairs.

    The meeting emphasized the importance of exchanging experience between the two countries' armed forces. The sides also discussed the current state of military cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

    The meeting concluded with the signing of its protocol and the cooperation roadmap for 2027–2029.

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Military cooperation United Arab Emirates (UAE)
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