Global crime cannot be fought by single state alone, Iranian ambassador says

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Today, the fight against crime in the world is impossible through the efforts of just one state or government, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Demirchilou told journalists, Report informs.

According to him, combating crime requires the consolidation of efforts of all countries and coordinated actions.

The ambassador also noted the importance of the third high-level meeting of the heads of anti-corruption agencies and law enforcement structures of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states held in Baku.

Demirchilou emphasized that Islamic countries express their readiness for cooperation in the fight against corruption crimes.

The ambassador added that bilateral relations with Azerbaijan in this area are ongoing: "There is cooperation between the relevant structures. We strive to cooperate in order to prevent crimes related to corruption. Therefore, both bilateral and multilateral cooperation is useful."