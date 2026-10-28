Baku meeting yields decisions to strengthen anti-corruption fight, MACC chief commissioner says

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Decisions aimed at strengthening the fight against corruption were adopted at the third high-level meeting of the heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Baku, Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Abdul Halim Aman told journalists, Report informs.

"During the two-day conference, we managed to develop and adopt resolutions concerning anti-corruption measures. Today, we also presented our government's position on the issues discussed during the meeting," he noted.

According to Aman, such events create a platform for discussing common challenges and strengthening interaction between OIC countries.

He also expressed gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for organizing the meeting.

"I would like to congratulate Azerbaijan, led by the country's president, on the successful holding of such a large-scale and important conference," he emphasized.

Aman also highly appreciated the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people.

"Baku is a city with a rich history. The people of Azerbaijan are very hospitable and treat visitors as their own. We feel welcome here and want to stay longer," he added.