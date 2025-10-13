Foreigners of Turkic origin to be able to work in Türkiye on equal basis with country's citizens

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signed a decree amending the regulations governing the implementation of the Law on the Freedom of Turkic-Speaking Foreigners to Freely Practice Their Professions and Trades, and to Work in Public or Private Institutions, Organizations, or Workplaces in Türkiye, Report informs.

    The decree was published in the official government gazette.

    From now on, to obtain a work permit, citizens of Turkic-speaking countries should meet the following criteria: a residence permit; the absence of security risks when performing professional activities; proof of equivalence of certificates obtained in foreign countries; and membership in the Turkic community.

    Türkiyədə türkəsilli əcnəbilərin işləməsinə icazə verən qanuna dəyişiklik edilib
    Иностранцы тюркского происхождения смогут работать в Турции наравне с гражданами страны

