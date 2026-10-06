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    Foreign media representatives visit Nur-Sultan Mosque in Astana

    Region
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 10:37
    Foreign media representatives visit Nur-Sultan Mosque in Astana

    As part of a press tour, representatives of foreign media outlets visited the Nur-Sultan Mosque in Astana, Kazakhstan.

    According to Report's correspondent in Astana, the participants were briefed on the history of the mosque's construction and its architectural features.

    The initiative to build the mosque was primarily put forward by Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, after whom the mosque was named.

    Construction began in 2019 and was completed in 2022. A total of 7,300 people from 40 countries and 350 companies took part in the project.

    The mosque's main dome is 83.2 meters high and has a diameter of 62 meters. It is listed in the Guinness World Records as the world's largest dome.

    A 22-ton chandelier with a diameter of 27 meters hangs beneath the dome. Together with four other chandeliers, it is decorated with 3.5 million Swarovski crystals.

    Kazakh national ornaments and calligraphic inscriptions are featured throughout the mosque's interior. The qibla wall is decorated with a mosaic consisting of around 25 million pieces of Murano glass.

    The mosque has a total capacity of approximately 235,000 people, making it one of the largest mosques in Central Asia.

    Foreign media representatives visit Nur-Sultan Mosque in Astana
    Foreign media representatives visit Nur-Sultan Mosque in Astana
    Foreign media representatives visit Nur-Sultan Mosque in Astana
    Foreign media representatives visit Nur-Sultan Mosque in Astana
    Foreign media representatives visit Nur-Sultan Mosque in Astana
    Foreign media representatives visit Nur-Sultan Mosque in Astana

    Nur-Sultan Mosque Kazakhstan
    Photo
    Xarici media nümayəndələri Astanadakı Nur-Sultan məscidini ziyarət ediblər
    Photo
    Представители зарубежных медиа посетили мечеть Нур-Султан в Астане
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