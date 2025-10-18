FM: Armenia hopes for progress in establishing diplomatic ties with Türkiye
Region
- 18 October, 2025
- 16:27
Armenia hopes to make progress in establishing diplomatic relations with Türkiye and opening the border in the coming weeks and months, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with Deutsche Welle, Report informs.
"We have very good dialogues with Türkiye at many levels - between leaders, foreign ministers, special envoys, and technical teams… I believe that in the coming weeks and months, we will achieve quite tangible progress in this direction," he said.
Latest News
16:55
Chinese vice premier, US Treasury chief to hold new round of economic talks next weekOther countries
16:46
Azerbaijan's asphalt production grew by over 5 times in SeptemberIndustry
16:36
US Vice President to visit Israel to discuss advancing Trump's Gaza planOther countries
16:27
FM: Armenia hopes for progress in establishing diplomatic ties with TürkiyeRegion
16:20
Ukrainian ambassador: Azerbaijan strengthening its position as regional leaderForeign policy
16:10
Azerbaijan's spending on furniture imports drops by over 5%Business
16:02
Kyiv's military leader: Capital urgently needs energy supportOther countries
15:53
Deloitte: Azerbaijani businesses expect greatest growth in construction, transportBusiness
15:45