FM: Armenia hopes for progress in establishing diplomatic ties with Türkiye

    Region
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 16:27
    Armenia hopes to make progress in establishing diplomatic relations with Türkiye and opening the border in the coming weeks and months, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with Deutsche Welle, Report informs.

    "We have very good dialogues with Türkiye at many levels - between leaders, foreign ministers, special envoys, and technical teams… I believe that in the coming weeks and months, we will achieve quite tangible progress in this direction," he said.

    XİN rəhbəri: Türkiyə ilə diplomatik münasibətlərin qurulmasında irəliləyişə ümid edirik
    Мирзоян: Надеемся на прогресс в установлении дипотношений с Турцией в ближайшие месяцы

