Flights suspended at six Russian airports

    Region
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 09:24
    Flight restrictions have been imposed at Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports, as well as at airports in Volgograd, Kaluga, Saratov, and Yaroslavl, Artem Korenyako, a representative of Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, said in Telegram, Report informs.

    He stated that restrictions were introduced at Vnukovo at 3:05 AM (GMT+3) and at Domodedovo at 3:22 AM. Similar measures were implemented at regional airports across the Russian Federation at 2:58 AM.

    The restrictions were described as necessary to ensure flight safety.

    Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that four drones heading toward the capital had been neutralized.

    Russia restrictions suspended flights
    Rusiyanın 6 hava limanında uçuşlar dayandırılıb
    В шести аэропортах России приостановили полеты

