Flights suspended at six Russian airports

Flight restrictions have been imposed at Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports, as well as at airports in Volgograd, Kaluga, Saratov, and Yaroslavl, Artem Korenyako, a representative of Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, said in Telegram, Report informs.

He stated that restrictions were introduced at Vnukovo at 3:05 AM (GMT+3) and at Domodedovo at 3:22 AM. Similar measures were implemented at regional airports across the Russian Federation at 2:58 AM.

The restrictions were described as necessary to ensure flight safety.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that four drones heading toward the capital had been neutralized.