Flights suspended at six Russian airports
Region
- 30 October, 2025
- 09:24
Flight restrictions have been imposed at Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports, as well as at airports in Volgograd, Kaluga, Saratov, and Yaroslavl, Artem Korenyako, a representative of Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, said in Telegram, Report informs.
He stated that restrictions were introduced at Vnukovo at 3:05 AM (GMT+3) and at Domodedovo at 3:22 AM. Similar measures were implemented at regional airports across the Russian Federation at 2:58 AM.
The restrictions were described as necessary to ensure flight safety.
Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that four drones heading toward the capital had been neutralized.
Latest News
10:03
Tokayev's former adviser Yerzhan Babakumarov killed in KazakhstanOther countries
09:49
Azeri Light crude rise to $66.24 per barrelEnergy
09:42
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva meets participant of 'Young Beekeeper' project in GabalaSocial security
09:34
CBA currency exchange rates (30.10.2025)Finance
09:24
Flights suspended at six Russian airportsRegion
09:23
Preparations for XIII Global Baku Forum discussed in ParisCOP29
09:13
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.10.2025)Finance
08:58
Photo
Exhibition 'Fire, Water, and Kisses' opens at Nine Senses galleryExhibitions
08:55