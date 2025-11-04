Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Fire erupts at oil refining company in central Iran

    Region
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 12:45
    Fire erupts at oil refining company in central Iran

    A fire broke out on Tuesday at the Eyvanki Oil Refining Company in Iran's Jannat Abad Industrial Town, with firefighting and emergency teams from Semnan and Tehran provinces currently working to contain the blaze, Report informs referring to Mehr News Agency.

    According to local reports, a fire ignited at the Eyvanki Oil Refining Company in Jannat Abad Industrial Town in the Eyvanki district of Semanan province, prompting the immediate dispatch of emergency response teams.

    Units from the Red Crescent, Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, Police, and additional support teams from Tehran Province have joined firefighting operations.

    Authorities have not yet released information regarding possible casualties or injuries. The cause of the fire remains unknown and will be determined following investigations by relevant experts.

    Iran refinery fire
    İranda neft emalı zavodunda güclü yanğın baş verib
    В Иране вспыхнул сильный пожар на НПЗ

