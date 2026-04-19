Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Fidan: US, Iran won't be able to reach agreement after just two weeks of ceasefire

    Region
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 17:19
    Fidan: US, Iran won't be able to reach agreement after just two weeks of ceasefire

    The US and Iran will be unable to reach an agreement within 14 days, as they need to agree on a very broad range of issues, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a briefing at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Report informs.

    "During the ceasefire, we hope to resolve issues that have remained unresolved to date. A two-week ceasefire is a good agreement, but the topics of negotiations between the US and Iran are so broad that reaching an agreement on all issues within 14 days is impossible," he noted.

    Fidan expressed hope that, under pressure from the international community, the parties will extend the ceasefire.

    "Regional countries are concerned about the possibility of a resumption of hostilities between the US and Iran after the two-week ceasefire expires," the Turkish foreign minister said.

    Hakan Fidan Antalya Diplomacy Forum Escalation in Middle East
    Fidan: ABŞ ilə İran arasında 14 gün ərzində razılaşmanın əldə olunması mümkünsüzdür
    Video
    Фидан: США и Иран не смогут достичь соглашения всего за две недели перемирия

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