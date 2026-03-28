Fidan: Scenarios for sending US troops to Iranian islands in Gulf being discussed
Region
- 28 March, 2026
- 09:15
Scenarios are being considered for a possible US troop deployment to one of Iran's islands in the Gulf, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on the A Haber TV channel, Report informs.
He stated that such scenarios may be implemented if the conflict drags on.
Fidan noted that Iran, by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, has gained a strategic advantage. In response, he believes, the US may take steps to establish control over one of the Iranian islands through which oil and gas are exported.
"The parties are using such actions as a tool of pressure and a way to strengthen their positions. This is precisely why Türkiye is striving to achieve a ceasefire between the parties," the foreign minister said.
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