Father of soldier died of ill-treatment wins ECHR case against Armenia

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Father of Armenian serviceman, who died as a result of ill-treatment, won a lawsuit against Armenia in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Report informs referring to ECHR press service, the court found violation of Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (right to life) and ordered to pay the Government of Armenia to Hrachya Muradyan 50,000 EUR of compensation.

The plaintiff, Hrachya Muradyan, whose son Suren Muradyan was sent to military service in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh, and where he died from a ruptured spleen, accusing the Armenian authorities of inefficient investigation of his son’s death and failure to provide adequate medical care. It was noted that the death occurred as a result of ill-treatment by high-ranking officers.